Picture gallery from funeral of Scots Guards D-Day veteran and Burnley Football Club groundsman Ted Davidson

By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:05 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 12:05 GMT
A Scots Guards bagpiper and soprano Grace O’Malley led the tearful final tributes to Padiham D-Day veteran Ted Davidson’s funeral this week.

Following our coverage of Ted’s funeral, including memories of his long life of service, which can be seen on our website, we now also have a picture gallery and video of his fitting send-off.

Please take time to have a look and remember Ted’s remarkable life.

Soprano Grace O'Malley sings at the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Grace O'Malley sings at the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Soprano Grace O'Malley sings at the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The hearse arrives at Burnley Crematorium for the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. The hearse arrives at Burnley Crematorium for the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The hearse arrives at Burnley Crematorium for the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The hearse arrives at Burnley Crematorium for the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. The hearse arrives at Burnley Crematorium for the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The hearse arrives at Burnley Crematorium for the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Scots Guards veterans at the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Veterans at the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Scots Guards veterans at the funeral of veteran Ted Davidson. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

