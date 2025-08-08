Burnley among areas with largest proportion of rented homes in the North West

Burnley has one of the largest proportions of private rented homes in the North West, new figures show.

Shelter warned the UK has been "haemorrhaging" affordable social homes for decades, forcing millions into "grim and grotty" private rentals.

New estimates based on census and other housing survey data from the Office for National Statistics suggest 24% of the 42,540 homes in Burnley were privately rented in 2023, the most recent year with available figures.

This was one of the highest proportions in the North West. It also suggests 60% of Burnley homes were owner-occupied, with 27% owned with a mortgage or loan, and 33% owned outright.

Social rent homes made up 15% of homes. Across England, 21% of homes were privately rented, 62% were owner-occupied and 17% were socially rented.

Mairi MacRae, director of campaigns, policy and communications at Shelter, said: "Right now, 1.3 million households are stuck languishing on social housing waiting lists.

"With genuinely affordable social homes few and far between, people are left with an impossible choice: endure dismal conditions and eye-watering rents or face the terrifying threat of homelessness.

"There’s only one way to ensure everyone has access to a safe, secure and affordable home and that’s building social rent homes."

She added the Government’s £39 billion investment in the Social and Affordable Homes Programme is "a step in the right direction" but called for it to be ramped up "to 90,000 a year for ten years."

In its election manifesto last year, Labour said it would "get Britain building again", committing to building 1.5 million new homes by the end of the Parliament.

However, data released this week suggests a fresh housebuilding slump, with activity in the UK’s construction sector dropping at the fastest rate in more than five years in July.