Lancashire's Love Island star Shakira finally gets her pie date with Harry

Four days out of the Love Island villa and our Lancashire star Shakira Khan has already gone on that promised pie date...

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday night, Burnely born Shakira, who worked in marketing and children’s entertainment before entering Love Island, was named the popular ITV show’s runner-up alongside her partner, footballer Harry Cooksley.

22-year-old Shakira took a few days to get used to the real world after the Love Islander drama, only taking to Instagram for the first time on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Blessed Trinity RC College head girl broke her silence by sharing a photo of herself and Harry, 30, in the final alongside text that read: “overwhelmed, overstimulated, over the moon!!!

“words can’t express how grateful i am for all your support [emotional face emoji]

“currently playing catch up be with you shortlyyy [heart emoji].”

Indeed over the past two days, the Burnley beauty has taken to her Instagram, where she has now amassed an impressive 570k followers, to share various thoughts about her time on the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps most excitingly of all for Love Island fans, last night Shakira, who lost out on a win to her best friend Toni Laites, revealed that her and Harry finally went on their long awaited pie date.

Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley in the Love Island final. | ITV

During the show, Harry got into trouble with his partner at the time, Helena Ford, after she watched a video of him flirting with Shakira and promising to take her for a pie.

At the time, Helena, 29, said: “How have you gone from exclusive with me to having this conversation with Shakira?

“You said you were going to go on a date with her afterwards on the outside, some f****** pie shop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry then replied: “So we’re going to have a pie in Burnley. I am not saying I am taking her on a date.”

Flash forward a week to the final, when Harry and Shakira were back as a couple, they vowed to host Maya that they would make their relationship work on the outside world, declaring that Harry will be coming to Burnley for a ‘pie date’ with Shakira.

Finally on Thursday night, the couple ticked off their goal - sort of...

Shakira took to her Instagram story to share a video of the presents Harry had brought her - a bouquet of flowers and two pies from Asda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In over-lay text she wrote “not the pies [crying emoji]” as the camera panned to a smirking Harry, sat at the end of hotel bed.

Unfortuantely we doubt this rendezvous took place in a Burnely hotel as the pair appeared on Lorraine -filmed in London - just this morning for their first official interview.

Other stories shared by Shakira since her Love Island exit include an image of the four female finalists meditating on a baggage conveyor belt at an airport, herself and Harry posing with their matching Love Island bought hats

Last night, she also shared video of hersel with Toni in a nar as she teased her American friend for having a picture of herself with partner Cache as her lockscreen already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry's gifts to Shakira. | shakirakhan16 on Instagram

Besides from her fun stories, Shakira also took to her main Instagram page yesterday to share a longer post reflecting on her time in the villa.

Sharing a gallery of photos from Love Island, she wrote in the caption: “I can’t even begin to explain how grateful I am for all the love and support I’ve received since leaving the villa

“This summer has truly been a rollercoaster — highs, lows, and a few crash-outs along the way 💋

“To be in the final with my two babies was definitely not on my Love Island bingo card!! Toni and Yas, I genuinely couldn’t have lasted a single day in that villa without you. I’m forever grateful I get to call you my friends

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To everyone who voted, messaged, supported, or even just watched — thank you so much. Your kindness means more than you know, and I feel really lucky to have shared this experience with you all ⭐️

“What an unbelievable journey. I’ve learnt so much about myself, made memories I’ll never forget, and met people who now feel like family.

“A win for the Outcasts 💅🏽”