Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi has the answer to hay fever woes as allergy season looms.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching in stores earlier this month, the Slumberdown Anti-Allergy Bedding range starts from just £4.99 and offers the perfect cheat sheet as the pollen count rises.

Specially treated to help reduce the build up of dust mites and bacteria, those suffering from hay fever can wake up feeling refreshed and energised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approved by leading experts Allergy UK, and washing machine and dryer friendly, the range is also made without materials which are likely to cause a reaction.

Aldi launches anti-allergy bedding as hay fever fits.

Make the bed from top to bottom with the Anti-Allergy Mattress Topper (£19.99-£22.99) and Mattress Protector (£6.99), and the 10.5 Tog Anti-Allergy Duvet (£14.99-£16.99), all available in double and king sizes.

Complete the comfort with the Anti-Allergy Pillow Pair (£7.99) and Anti-Allergy Pillow Protector Pair (£4.99) to ensure a sneeze free slumber.

Don’t sleep on these allergy season must-haves though, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Aldi’s Anti-Allergy Bedding is available in stores now, while stocks last.