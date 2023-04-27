Carlo Graziani, who already owns and operates The Parlour, a popular cocktail bar on Westgate in Clitheroe, has now opened ‘Shawbridge’ on Shawbridge Street in the town centre.

An intimate wine bar and café, Carlo has recruited four waiters and bar staff. Before establishing the venue, Carlo operated a temporary ‘pop up’ bar at the same site during the festive season. Carlo is well known for his skills as a cocktail mixologist and is often called upon by hospitality venues and brands across the North West.

Carlo (right) secured Shawbridge’s premises licence with help from the leisure and licensing team at Lancashire-based law firm Harrison Drury solicitors. Partner Malcolm Ireland, head of the leisure and licensing team, is pictured with him here