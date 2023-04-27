News you can trust since 1877
Well known licensee and cocktail mixologist Carlo Graziani to open new venue called Shawbridge in Clitheroe that will bring a taste of Italy to the town

A well-known Clitheroe licensee is bringing a taste of Italy to the town with a new upmarket Italian wine bar and café.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Apr 2023, 09:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 09:34 BST

Carlo Graziani, who already owns and operates The Parlour, a popular cocktail bar on Westgate in Clitheroe, has now opened ‘Shawbridge’ on Shawbridge Street in the town centre.

An intimate wine bar and café, Carlo has recruited four waiters and bar staff. Before establishing the venue, Carlo operated a temporary ‘pop up’ bar at the same site during the festive season. Carlo is well known for his skills as a cocktail mixologist and is often called upon by hospitality venues and brands across the North West.

Carlo (right) secured Shawbridge’s premises licence with help from the leisure and licensing team at Lancashire-based law firm Harrison Drury solicitors. Partner Malcolm Ireland, head of the leisure and licensing team, is pictured with him hereCarlo (right) secured Shawbridge’s premises licence with help from the leisure and licensing team at Lancashire-based law firm Harrison Drury solicitors. Partner Malcolm Ireland, head of the leisure and licensing team, is pictured with him here
Carlo said: “My vision for Shawbridge is to create a cosmopolitan place with an Italian feel to attract a discerning clientele. Clitheroe is a town with a very diverse mixture of people and I see Shawbridge as the ‘go to’ for people to meet and enjoy a drink all in a continental and friendly atmosphere.”

