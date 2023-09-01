News you can trust since 1877
Twelve jobs created as The Real Coffee Bean opens in section of former Old Red Lion pub in Burnley town centre

Twelve jobs have been created with the opening of a new coffee shop in Burnley town centre.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:14 BST

The Real Coffee Bean is situated inside a section of what was the Old Red Lion pub in Manchester Road, a grade II-listed building and one of the town centre’s most iconic buildings.

Described as a ‘new and trendy coffee shop’ Real Coffee Bean is owned by the Burnley based Hagan family who own several businesses in the town.

Some of the team at Burnley's Real Bean Coffee shop which has opened in part of the former Old Red Lion pub in Burnley town centreSome of the team at Burnley's Real Bean Coffee shop which has opened in part of the former Old Red Lion pub in Burnley town centre
Some of the team at Burnley's Real Bean Coffee shop which has opened in part of the former Old Red Lion pub in Burnley town centre
Freya Hatfield is the manager and the team pride themselves on their home-made cookies, sandwiches and other treats served alongside high quality coffee made from fresh roasted beans sourced from organic coffee farms around the world.

