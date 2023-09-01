Twelve jobs created as The Real Coffee Bean opens in section of former Old Red Lion pub in Burnley town centre
Twelve jobs have been created with the opening of a new coffee shop in Burnley town centre.
The Real Coffee Bean is situated inside a section of what was the Old Red Lion pub in Manchester Road, a grade II-listed building and one of the town centre’s most iconic buildings.
Described as a ‘new and trendy coffee shop’ Real Coffee Bean is owned by the Burnley based Hagan family who own several businesses in the town.
Freya Hatfield is the manager and the team pride themselves on their home-made cookies, sandwiches and other treats served alongside high quality coffee made from fresh roasted beans sourced from organic coffee farms around the world.