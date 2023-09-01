Twelve jobs have been created with the opening of a new coffee shop in Burnley town centre.

The Real Coffee Bean is situated inside a section of what was the Old Red Lion pub in Manchester Road, a grade II-listed building and one of the town centre’s most iconic buildings.

Described as a ‘new and trendy coffee shop’ Real Coffee Bean is owned by the Burnley based Hagan family who own several businesses in the town.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the team at Burnley's Real Bean Coffee shop which has opened in part of the former Old Red Lion pub in Burnley town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad