A vintage Fiat X19 is the centre-piece of a quirky new cafe that has opened in Padiham.

The Workshop is the brainchild of father and son duo Sean and Bailey Routh who have transformed their metal fabricating unit into a coffee house with a difference. Sean rescued the Fiat from the scrappers next door and it is certainly proving to be a talking point at the venue which is on Wyre Street behind the Tesco store.

Burnley born Sean, who attended the former St Theodore’s RC High School for Boys, said: “The car is certainly an eye catching feature and it even has a tax disc in it. It was the car I always wanted and now I have it.”

Co-owners of The Workshop Speciality Coffee House, Sean Routh and his son Bailey. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Up cycled furniture, vintage items, including an interesting looking mangle, and artwork by local artists adorn the unit and Sean and Bailey have even created a children’s area with a real mini van for youngsters to play in.

Sean said: “The response we have had so far from the people of Padiham has been fantastic, they have really welcomed us.”

A fall in trade prompted the Rouths to re-invent their business and their old work bench is now a 12 seater table. Keen to create a Northern Quarter style vibe Bailey trained as a barista as they duo wanted to focus on speciality coffee alongside fresh, home-made food sourced from local farmers.