Thousands flock to Nelson Food and Drink Festival in the sunshine
Sponsored by Nelson Town Council, the free-to-attend event featured a live cooking demonstration area compered by BBC Radio Lancashire's Hussnain Hanif, with local Caribbean chef Mama Shar and pizza experts Solo Pizza, wowing the crowds with their incredible cooking skills throughout the day.
Mama Shar, who also launched her brand new cookbook at the festival, prepared two wonderful dishes including dumplings and spicy fried chicken, as well as a delicious twist on a Caribbean classic of rice and peas. Solo Pizza also showcased a live masterclass in the kitchen, cooking authentic Italian pizza and a special pasta dish.
As well as getting to sample those delicious delights, visitors to the Nelson Food and Drink Festival sampled delicious food and drink from over 30 stalls, with a wide range of cuisine on offer throughout the day including Mrs Dowsons Ice Cream, Istanbul Grill, Mariyam's Food Hut, Peregrine Brewery, Bubble Time and many more.
The festival featured activities for all the family with further stalls featuring a henna artist, facepainting and Talons Bird of Prey, while the live entertainment came from the exceptional Bollywood dancers, who put on a fantastic and exciting performance.
Local primary school and nursery children also visited the event to hand in their ‘draw your favourite food' competition entries - with Nelson Town Council having delivered entry forms into schools ahead of the festival. One lucky winner will receive a giant hamper to their school over the next few weeks.
Coun. Rehan Hanif, chairman of Nelson Town Council, said: “Following the success of the King's Coronation event here in Nelson, it has been incredible to see the town centre so packed again for the Food and Drink Festival.
“The weather has been fantastic and people have come out in their numbers, both from the local community and further afield, to enjoy delicious food and drink, as well as fantastic entertainment.
“On behalf of Nelson Town Council, we would like to thank everyone for attending and making the sixth Nelson Food and Drink Festival one which will live long in the memory.”