This breathtaking cask-strength whisky is now less than half price
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
With just a week to go to Burns Night, whisky sales are on the up, but this year, standout bargains are hard to find - retailers probably know it’s when whisky fans are prepared to splash out a bit on a special dram.
So it’s great to see Amazon marking down this brilliant expression from Talisker by a whopping 56%. You can now get the Talisker 2023 Special Release for just £48, instead of the usual £110 it goes for.
When a similar saving was applied before Christmas, bottles flew off Amazon’s shelves, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see the giant retailer go even further in January.
Talisker: The Wild Explorador - was £110, now £48
Johnnie Walker Black Label - was £34, now £23
Johnnie Walker Blue Label - was £190, now £164
Talisker Skye Single Malt - was £48, now £28
Jack Daniels 1 litre - £35
If you shop around, you will find a bottle at Southport Whisky for £120, and there's a bottle available for £113 at The Whisky Exchange - but Amazon is selling it for £48 - this is even lower than their Christmas price.
Unfortunately, other whisky bargains are thin on the ground this week, and none match the savings on the Talisker.
However, I would recommend looking at this Johnnie Walker Gold Label - a deliciously creamy and fruity dram from the master blender, available for £37 a saving on the usual price of £53. Click here to get it on Amazon.
It's always a welcome sight, then, to see a huge discount on a genuinely exclusive whisky - and we've seen a deal that has properly made our mouths water.