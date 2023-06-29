An application for change of use to create four ground floor shop units and five flats on the first floor has been made to Burnley Council for the former Victoria Inn in Colne Road. The pub went on the market for £195,000 last year with Manchester based Jenics Ltd.

Lancashire County Council officers have stated that while there is no objection to the planning application there are a number of concerns regarding the function of the building. The accesses to the bin storage area will need to be altered to provide a lowered kerb to allow the refuse and recycling bins to be moved to the collection vehicle.

It also pointed out that only four of the flats have access to a cycle store and has called for external lighting to be provided on Butler Street and Jackson Street