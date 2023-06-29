News you can trust since 1877
Shops and flats plan for former Burnley pub the Victoria Inn

A pub, that is considered to be one of the oldest watering holes in Burnley, looks set to be converted into retail units and flats.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

An application for change of use to create four ground floor shop units and five flats on the first floor has been made to Burnley Council for the former Victoria Inn in Colne Road. The pub went on the market for £195,000 last year with Manchester based Jenics Ltd.

Lancashire County Council officers have stated that while there is no objection to the planning application there are a number of concerns regarding the function of the building. The accesses to the bin storage area will need to be altered to provide a lowered kerb to allow the refuse and recycling bins to be moved to the collection vehicle.

A planning application has been made to Burnley Council to convert a former pub in the town into shop units and flatsA planning application has been made to Burnley Council to convert a former pub in the town into shop units and flats
It also pointed out that only four of the flats have access to a cycle store and has called for external lighting to be provided on Butler Street and Jackson Street

A planning application has been made to convert the former Victoria Inn in Colne Road, Burnley, into shop units and flatsA planning application has been made to convert the former Victoria Inn in Colne Road, Burnley, into shop units and flats
