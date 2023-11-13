Ribble Valley restaurant La Locanda has been named as “Britain’s Best Independent Italian Restaurant”.

The restaurant in Gisburn won the prestigious Independent Italian Restaurant Platinum Award at the 2023 PAPA Industry Awards.

The Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Industry Awards is an annual event that recognises and celebrates excellence in the Italian food industry, focusing on the quality and authenticity of Italian cuisine.

Winning the Platinum Award at this year's ceremony elevates La Locanda's position as the finest in the country.

La Locanda in Gisburn has been named as Britain’s Best Independent Italian Restaurant

“We are absolutely delighted to receive the Italian Restaurant Award at the PAPA Industry Awards 2023,” said Cinzia, owner of La Locanda.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We've always strived to bring the flavours and traditions of Italy to our patrons' plates, and this award validates our efforts. It is a fantastic way to celebrate our 20th anniversary with a win.

“It feels like a pinch-me-moment to be able to say we are officially Britain’s best!”

La Locanda is a traditional Italian restaurant, taking diners to the heart of Italian cuisine. Serving authentic recipes that go back generations, its full menu features a host of Italian dishes that taste as good as they sound. The menu is refreshed on a weekly basis to reflect and celebrate the flavours, aromas, and textures of the finest and freshest seasonal produce available.

Talking of the win, Jim Winship director of The Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association, said: “La Locanda has earned this prestigious award through its dedication to traditional Italian cooking methods, the use of high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

“The restaurant's commitment to delivering an authentic taste of Italy has resonated with diners and critics alike, making it a much-loved destination for Italian cuisine enthusiasts.”

In addition to its exceptional cuisine, La Locanda is known for its warm and welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant's ambience, with its rustic décor and attentive staff, creates a dining experience that transports guests to the heart of Italy.

