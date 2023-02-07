The Shakespeare, affectionately known as 'The Shake," is on the market with Trevor Dawson estate agents. The five bedroomed property will be sold with vacant possession as the current landlord is leaving the licensed trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two storey freehouse pub in Wytham Street has two trading areas interlinked via the bar and there is a kitchen and WC facilities on the ground floor.

Padiham's Shakespeare pub has gone up for sale

The first floor provides owners accommodation comprising bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom and stores.