Popular Padiham pub The Shakespeare on the market with £225,000 price tag
One of Padiham's best known pubs is up for sale with a £225,000 price tag.
The Shakespeare, affectionately known as 'The Shake," is on the market with Trevor Dawson estate agents. The five bedroomed property will be sold with vacant possession as the current landlord is leaving the licensed trade.
The two storey freehouse pub in Wytham Street has two trading areas interlinked via the bar and there is a kitchen and WC facilities on the ground floor.
The first floor provides owners accommodation comprising bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom and stores.
The building, which is set in its own grounds, is managed by AJP Surveyors. AJP Director John Baron said: "We decided to put the building on the market to see what interest there was in the place. That part of Padiham has seen much development recently with a new housing estate increasing the number of potential customers, which may prove attractive for an owner operator."