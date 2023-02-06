Burnham Gate roadworks: Traffic delays as repair work starts on major Burnley road
Motorists in Burnley are facing congestion chaos after repair work started on one of the town’s major roads today.
By John Deehan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 6:11pm
Multi-signal lights are currently in situ on the stretch of Burnham Gate between the mini roundabout next to the Angel Inn and the junction of Coal Clough Lane.
The drainage repair work, which is expected to last 11 days, is being carried out by Lancashire County Council ahead of carriageway resurfacing.