A former Padiham pub is to become a shop, barbers and flats despite more than 100 objections from nearby residents.

Councillors approved the conversion of the Shakespeare Hotel in Wytham Street, Padiham, when they met last week. Balachandran Pakeerathan had applied to make the changes to the two-storey, post-war building known locally as ‘The Shake’.

Burnley Council’s development control committee granted planning permission for the conversion with 19 conditions despite 128 objections from nearby residents including one from Cliviger with Worsthorne’s Coun. Beki Hughes.

The Shakespeare Hotel, Wytham Street, Padiham

These included concerns about exacerbating anti-social behaviour and crime in the area, the impact on highway safety and transport, worries about the impact on Padiham town centre, concerns about the loss of the public house as a community asset; and the impact on nearby barbers’ shops, convenience stores and hairdressers.

An officer’s report said: “The application site relates to a vacant public house known as the Shakespeare Hotel (or locally as ‘The Shake’) in Wytham Street, Padiham. The public house was likely constructed at the same time as the circa post-war housing predominantly south of Abingdon Road. The application seeks full planning permission for the change of use of the ground floor from a public house to a convenience store and the first floor to three flats change of use of the garage to a barbers’ shop and various external works.

“In summary, the proposal accords with the development strategy. The loss of the public house is acceptable and there is not any evidence to suggest that the proposal would harm any other social and community infrastructure. Other issues do not raise any significant or fundamental concerns. This includes the impact on the character and appearance of the area, crime and disorder, and the living conditions of nearby and future occupants.

“The application property has not been nominated as an asset of community value and there have been no apparent community attempts to secure its reopening. There have been few objections to the loss of the public house and the three detailed objections appear to be from the same person at a nearby convenience store. Moreover, there have been some representations indicating relief that it has closed due to anti-social behaviour and other issues. Therefore, there is little evidence to suggest the public house is highly-valued.”