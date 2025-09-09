Nine photos showcase historic Burnley pub The Cross Keys as it goes on the market

By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Sep 2025, 17:20 BST
One of Burnley’s oldest pubs has gone on the market.

Leisure property specialists Fleurets are marketing The Cross Keys Hotel on a new free of tie lease with a guide rent of £24,000 per annum.

The historic pub is believed to be Burnley’s second oldest pub after the Swan. A pub or inn has existed on the site in St James Street since the early 1500s. The present building has stood there since 1906 and one of the most notable features is a stone carving of cross keys above the entrance to the pub.

Fleurets decribes the watering hole as occupying a ‘prime position in the town’s commercial and retail hub opposite the University of Central Lancashire.’

