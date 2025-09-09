One of Burnley’s oldest pubs has gone on the market.

Leisure property specialists Fleurets are marketing The Cross Keys Hotel on a new free of tie lease with a guide rent of £24,000 per annum.

The historic venue is believed to be Burnley’s second oldest pub, after the Swan Inn, and was constructed by Burnley based Massey’s Brewery in 1906. A pub or inn has existed on the site in St James Street since the early 1500s. One of the most notable features is a stone carving of cross keys above the entrance to the pub. Fleurets decribes the watering hole as occupying a ‘prime position in the town’s commercial and retail hub.opposite the University of Central Lancashire.’

This Cross Keys is housed within a two-storey, end-terrace property in a designated conservation area landmark in Burnley's town centre.. The ground floor spans around 3,348 sq ft offering a flexible open plan trading space, split across two levels. The upper-level features timber flooring, a bar servery with timber facia and top, and a DJ booth. The lower level includes a second bar servery with timber facia and stone finish, timber flooring, timber-panelled walls, a feature fireplace, and fixed seating. To the rear, an enclosed yard and beer garden are accessed via an archway with double gates.

Tim Martin, Divisional Director at Fleurets North West, said: “The Cross Keys Hotel is currently closed but remains a fully fitted unit, meaning it could be reopened with minimal investment. Previously operating as a town centre bar, there is scope for an experienced operator to re-establish this trade. The growing student population nearby also presents a strong opportunity. Alternatively, the space lends itself well to restaurant or other leisure uses.”

In 2017 The Cross Keys closed, heralding the end of an era. But it re-opened 18 months later and operated as a pub for some time. The building was sold in 2023 to a developer with plans to convert the upper floors into apartments and retain the ground floor as a pub. Last year the building was given a new lease of life as The Winter Lotus Brew House. That business has since moved to new premises in another part of St James Street.