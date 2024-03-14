NFL superstar JJ Watt who has minority stake in BFC pays surprise visit to Burnley pub The Park View

Customers at a Burnley pub were stunned when NFL superstar JJ Watt strolled in for a pint last night..and bought a round of drinks for everyone!
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Mar 2024, 10:09 GMT
JJ, who has a minority stake in Burnley Football Club with his wife and American football player Kealia, caused a bit of a stir when he ordered a pint of Guinness at The Park View and asked where was good to grab some food locally.

Licensee Tony Thomas said: “We sent him to Turkish Kebab as he wanted something fast as he was really hungry. He came back an hour later to thank us as he really enjoyed it.”

Generous JJ then bought drinks all round and paid barman David Ryan a whopping £35 tip when he settled his bill! Tony added: “He said his ‘goodbyes’ and told us he would be back soon.”

