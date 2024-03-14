Watch more of our videos on Shots!

JJ, who has a minority stake in Burnley Football Club with his wife and American football player Kealia, caused a bit of a stir when he ordered a pint of Guinness at The Park View and asked where was good to grab some food locally.

Licensee Tony Thomas said: “We sent him to Turkish Kebab as he wanted something fast as he was really hungry. He came back an hour later to thank us as he really enjoyed it.”

