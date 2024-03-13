Former Waterloo Hotel earmarked to be Burnley's first Michelin starred restaurant back on the market for £350,000
The former Waterloo Hotel in Trafalgar Street is for sale with Whiteacres Property Ltd for £350,000. The historic stone built property, which is part of the Weavers Triangle re development, has undergone extensive refurbishment including a new roof, re-wiring, re-pointing and new windows.
In 2022 ambitious plans were submitted by applicants Spacious Place Life, in collaboration with a local chef, to Burnley Council to transform the building into a fine dining restaurant. A spokesman for Whiteacres said: “The property is positioned in a highly prominent location on the corner of Sandygate with excellent frontage to Trafalgar Street. The building is within a short drive of junction 10 of the M65 motorway and within walking distance to Burnley town centre. The property is well located for Manchester Road railway link and is also within walking distance of Burnley's main bus station.”
The property offers an open plan layout on the ground floor and there are also three toilets and new shower facilities. The first floor offers numerous high-spec office suites with glass doors, quality floor coverings, feature lighting and window blinds. The property’s renovation includes new sash windows, sand blasting, re-pointing and the installation of a modern boiler with gas fired central heating. The site also has a substantial cellar and a large part converted attic with roof lights providing additional accommodation into the eaves. Externally there are five allocated car parking bays within a shared car park positioned at the rear of the site.