More than 8,000 visitors attend Nelson Food and Drink Festival featuring TikTok star

More than 8,000 visitors flocked to Nelson for the town’s Food and Drink Festival, a spectacular celebration of food, drink and culture from around the world.

The streets were filled with the sights, sounds and tastes of over 40 food, drink and craft stalls.

Crowds indulged in street food favourites and spiral potatoes to Korean corn dogs, cannoli, snow cones, loaded fries and much more.

Entertainment added to the vibrant atmosphere, with a lively performance from Bollywood dancers, as well as face painting and activities for all the family to enjoy.

At the heart of the festival was the live cooking stage, where TikTok star and bestselling author Zaynah Din hosted the day and delivered three fantastic cooking demonstrations, drawing enthusiastic audiences throughout.

Zaynah, who has over 8.4million likes on her TikTok content, cooked up her signature Chicken Karahi, a delicious two-ingredient naan and finished with a vibrant and spicy Chilli Paneer.

Families also took part in a Shop Local competition trail, where children collected stamps from shops to win prizes, an activity designed to support and spotlight Nelson’s businesses.

Coun. Sughra Bibi, chairperson of Nelson Town Council, said: “It was wonderful to see Nelson buzzing with energy. The festival brought our community together to celebrate food, culture, and local businesses, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who attended.

“Thanks to our sponsors, stallholders, performers, and volunteers who made the day so memorable.”

Zaynah Din, said: “I do festivals all over the UK, but I have to say this has been one of the most warmest and most engaged crowds ever!”

The festival was sponsored by Nelson Town Council, Sugden Ltd and Financial Affairs.