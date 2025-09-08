Lancashire County Council backs government plans to improve transport across East Lancashire

Councillors have backed bold plans to upgrade transport across East Lancashire, making it easier to get around, boosting access to jobs, and driving local growth.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the most recent county council Cabinet meeting on Thursday, September 4th, councillors discussed details of a number of transport related capital grants totalling £32,263,755 from the Department of Transport and Active Travel England for 2025/26.

In addition to this, funding from central government has been confirmed for the Levelling Up East Lancashire programme. This will see a range of transport improvements delivered across Pendle, Rossendale, Burnley and Hyndburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In particular, the county council is working with Pendle Borough Council to make Nelson more accessible to pedestrians, cyclists and all traffic. The Accessible Nelson project will improve traffic flow into and through the town and introduce better walking and cycling opportunities to make it greener and more attractive for everyone.

Lancashire County Council has approved plans to improve transport links across East Lancashire

The funding for these projects has been awarded to the county council after submitting a detailed business case to the government. A total of £49.6m. has been confirmed from the government, with an additional £5m. from Lancashire County Council.

County Coun. Brian Moore, cabinet member for economic development and growth at Lancashire County Council said: “We remain firmly committed to improving transport and infrastructure across the county.

“Through strategic investment, targeted funding, and collaborative planning, we’re working to create safer roads, better connectivity, and more sustainable travel options that meet the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re pleased that people in East Lancashire will directly benefit from this funding coming into the county. These improvements are designed to deliver long-term benefits for local people. Through this project, we want to increase people’s civic pride in their local area, as well as making these nicer places to live, work and visit.”

Now that the Levelling Up funding has been confirmed, work can start on preparing the contractors to start on site around late October, with these projects set to be completed by around November 2026.

More information will be provided to residents and businesses nearer the time, ahead of work starting in their local areas.