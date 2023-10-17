Luke Combs and Shania Twain tributes ready to country rock Burnley
Stetsons at the ready! Burnley is gearing up for a foot-stomping night of country music the likes of which the town has never seen.
Luke Combs UK and Shania Twain Tribute are taking over Penny Black, Hargreaves Street, on Friday, November 10th, for the not-to-be missed 'Sounds of Nashville' night.
Tickets are £15 and can be bought by searching 'Sounds of Nashville' on www.fatsoma.com.