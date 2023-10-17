News you can trust since 1877
Stetsons at the ready! Burnley is gearing up for a foot-stomping night of country music the likes of which the town has never seen.
By John Deehan
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:52 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 17:52 BST
Luke Combs UK and Shania Twain Tribute are taking over Penny Black, Hargreaves Street, on Friday, November 10th, for the not-to-be missed 'Sounds of Nashville' night.

Tickets are £15 and can be bought by searching 'Sounds of Nashville' on www.fatsoma.com.

