TikTok star Max McCann has teamed up with Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank to launch a first-of-its-kind world record donation drive.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The aim of the ambitious attempt, which will take place in the fan zone at Turf Moor on Saturday, November 18th, is to collect enough bags to fill the seats at Turf Moor.

Visitors are being asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item (e.g. canned goods) on the day, and Max, who has been working with the charity over the past few months, had this message: “I am absolutely thrilled to join hands with Burnley FC in the Community for our world record food donation attempt. This event is a testament to our unwavering commitment to making a real impact in the lives of those facing food insecurity.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TikTok star Max McCann is calling on the Burnley public to help him fill Turf Moor with food donations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we aim to break records on November 18th, we understand that the issue runs deeper. This is just the beginning of our journey, and in the coming months, we have exciting plans in store to tackle food insecurity even more comprehensively.”

There will be a range of activities held throughout the event, which runs from 10am until 3pm, including live cooking demonstrations, music, raffles and competitions, and fun activities for children.

Burnley FC in the Community Food Bank manager Nathan Norris added: “We are really excited about this event, and working with Max. Hopefully, as many people as possible get involved and we achieve a world record.”

People can register for the Unite For Hunger event here https://bit.ly/3Qj1c1X