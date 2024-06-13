Bertram’s, which is one of three restaurants on the Crow Wood Hotel and Woodland Spa resort, will be closed for a couple of months while the renovation work is completed.

And these fabulous CGIs show how amazing it will look when the renovation is completed. The re-modelling of Bertram’s is taking place alongside a £16M extension project in the Woodland Spa which will make it one of the UK’s largest luxury spas. The £16M project, that will also create between 40 and 50 jobs, will see the spa at Crow Wood Leisure double in size to a huge 60,000 sq ft, featuring a host of world class features including a dramatic vitality pool boasting four spacious hot tubs, ergonomic heated loungers, accessed via the heated poolside promenade and a mezzanine featuring a variety of bespoke relaxation areas with sensory lighting.