“Our doors are open to everyone.”

That’s the motto at Burnley’s Bar Mojito’s, run by husband and wife team Adam and Brooklyn Wolski-Brown. Together for 12 years and married for two, the couple met while they both worked at Mojito’s. Romance blossomed and, after a while, the couple decided to take a break from the hospitality industry.

Adam said: “Working in the environment where you may find yourself socialising until the early hours after a shift was not a good place to be in.”

Hospitality Heroes: Adam and Brooklyn Wolski-Brown who own Bar Mojito's in Burnley

Adam set up his own handyman business and Brooklyn worked as a housekeeper and life was sweet. But then the owner of Mojito’s, Dennis Berry, asked them to come back to the bar to help run it and widen the customer base. Adam said: “We agreed to come back for six months and that was it.”

But, at the end of the six months, Dennis offered the couple 50 per cent ownership of the Omerod Street venue. How could they walk away?

They didn’t and now, five years later, Mojito’s has earned its place as one of the most popular bars in town thanks to the dedication of the couple. Adam said: “We worked hard to turn the bar around and then covid hit and wiped everything out so we basically had to start again from scratch.”

The couple class the bar as a community venue with a regular day clientele who have become like friends and at night it transforms into a trendy bar for revellers to meet and have a drink and a dance. Open 365 days a year, Adam often finds himself helping the daytime regulars sorting out their bills or even arranging lifts for them to hospital appointments. He even checks in on customers if they haven’t seen them in the bar for a while. Indeed, you could compare Mojito’s to the fictional bar’ Cheers’ in the hit TV comedy of the 80s, which revolved around a bar ‘where everybody knows your name.’

Brooklyn Wolski-Brown (right) the joint owner of Bar Mojito's in Burnley with her assistant manager Jadene Christian

“Our customers are like friends to us, so it’s second nature to look out for them and yes, some customers even have their own glasses,” said Adam.

That same rule of care applies to all the staff as they are all driven home after a shift to keep them safe. With a zero tolerance approach to trouble any issues at the bar are nipped in the bud. Adam said: “This is something I will not stand in my bar and it is dealt with immediately.”

A glance around the bar highlights some amazing artwork including an image of the iconic Audrey Hepburn made from suede taken from an old sofa and a startling image of Jimmy Hendrix using sock prints. There is also a portrait of the famous author, Ernest Hemingway, who it is said loved a mojito cocktail laced with champagne.

Mojito’s has an excellent working relationship with neighbouring bars Remedy and Smackwater Jack’s and Adam is a champion of the plan to pedestrianise Ormerod Street which he believes would make it a great focal point and hub for Burnley town centre. From holding their wedding reception at Mojito’s and christening celebrations for their two children, Willow (eight) and three-year-old Louie, the couple’s entire lives revolve around the bar. So they strive to strike the right balance between work and family life.

Brooklyn said: “I love working behind the bar, it’s my ‘happy place’ and Adam takes care of the books, admin and orders. We are sometimes like passing ships but we do make sure we get plenty of time to spend with the children as a family.”

Adam never misses the school run, admitting he would go through ‘hell and high water’ to be at the school gates for Willow. And the couple credit the fact they can have time with their family to their great team of staff, including assistant manager Jadene Christian.

Adam said: “Days off are rare, yes, but we have a fantastic team working for us. We are like one big family, we pull together and support each other, laugh and also cry together.”