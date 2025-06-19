Bowland Beer Hall has been nominated as a finalist in the Best Beer Pub category at the prestigious Great British Pub Awards 2025.

“As the only finalist from these parts in the national category for Best Beer Pub, we are proud to carry the flag for Bowland, for Lancashire and for the wider North-West region” said Warren Bennett, Commercial Director for James’ Places and Managing Director of Bowland Brewery.

The full shortlist for Best Beer Pub includes:

Bermuda Triangle Pub – Poole, Dorset

Bowland Beer Hall – Clitheroe, Lancashire

The Barking Cat Alehouse – Poole, Dorset

The Kenton – London

The Tamworth Tap – Staffordshire

Whitelock’s Ale House – Leeds, West Yorkshire

Dan Johnson General Manager at Bowland Beer Hall, said: “To be recognised as one of the UK’s best beer pubs is a huge honour – but to be the only one flying the flag for Lancashire in this category makes it

even more special. Our team lives and breathes beer, and this is a real celebration of our commitment to craft, community and quality.”

Bowland Beer Hall stands shoulder to shoulder with Bowland Brewery at the heart of Holmes MIll, Clitheroe – the gateway town to the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and

the Ribble Valley. The property is also home to a boutique hotel, speciality food hall, Everyman cinema and a duck-pink bowling alley.

The winners of the Great British Pub Awards, sponsored by SIBA, the Society of Independent Breweries and Associates, will be announced at a gala evening event in Lees later in the year.