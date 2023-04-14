But for one of Burnley’s oldest pubs, The Swan, times have never been better, according to the manager Craig Smith.

“I know a lot of places are suffering but we have gone from strength to strength since the pandemic,” said Craig. Takings are up between £2,000 and £3,000 a week and every Friday and Saturday the town centre venue is packed to the rafters with customers who love the unique party atmosphere fuelled by the resident DJs.

Craig Smith, who is the manager of The Swan pub in Burnley town centre, says the popular venue has gone from strength to strength after the pandemic

Craig added: “We have regulars who have just turned 18 right up to customers in their 60s who love coming to The Swan. There’s something for everyone here, it’s such a friendly place with a great atmosphere.”

Craig puts the success of The Swan down to it being like a proper ‘local’ pub in the heart of the town centre. He said: “Customers love the quirkiness of the pub and the fact it has so much history.”

Dating from the 1800s, in its early days The Swan was used as a posting house for stage coaches on the Manchester to Skipton route. A jail was built on land behind the pub on 1819 and the old cells survive to this day but are now used as the men’s toilets.

Employing five staff, Craig has been working at The Swan for 20 years, starting as a barman and later assistant manager before being appointed as manager 15 years ago. Due to turn 40 this year, the dad of two loves his job, even the long and often unsociable hours.

The newly extended beer garden at The Swan in Burnley town centre

As a listed building the interior of the Swan cannot be touched but the beer garden has been extended since the pandemic with canopies added and TV screens so customers can watch the football.

Craig said: “Post pandemic we found that more people wanted to be outside so that’s when we decided to extend the beer garden.