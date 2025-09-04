Haute Dolci to open at iconic No 1 Deansgate, Manchester
Already beloved across Greater Manchester with two thriving locations, the Deansgate opening marks Haute Dolci’s 20th UK experience destination and a milestone moment in the brand’s journey to become the world’s most iconic dessert and brunch destination.
Kevin Ganeshamoorthy, Franchisee and Manager for Haute Dolci at No.1 Deansgate, said: “Manchester is a city that appreciates style, culture, and connection – and Haute Dolci is the perfect fit. No.1 Deansgate is a landmark address, and we are looking forward to welcoming guests to a space where every detail is designed to create unforgettable moments.”
To celebrate the launch, the first 100 guests through the doors will be treated to a complimentary Haute Dolci signature Matcha - a crafted ritual that embodies the brand’s attention to detail and guest delight.
Guests can expect to find a menu that balances indulgence and innovation - from Haute Dolci’s viralDubai Kunafa Bar and artisan Matilda Cake, to signature waffles, crêpes, and filled croissant sandwiches. The new Deansgate location will also debut an elevated savoury brunch collection - a first for the brand that goes “beyond dessert.”
Luciano Gonzaga, Director of Operations at Haute Dolci, added;“Opening at No.1 Deansgate is more than just another location - it’s a statement of our ambition. We are shaping a category, creating spaces that invite people to slow down, connect, and indulge. With new openings planned across the UK and internationally - from Birmingham to Texas - we’re building Haute Dolci into a global lifestyle experience rooted in craft, elegance, and delight.”
The new opening will also bring 20 new jobs to Manchester. Recruitment is underway, and applicants can email CVs to [email protected].