Haute Dolci to open at iconic No 1 Deansgate, Manchester

Haute Dolci, the luxury dessert and brunch destination, will open the doors at Manchester’s iconic No.1 Deansgate later this month - bringing crafted indulgence, elegant design, and its signature brunch-and-dessert experience to the heart of the city.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already beloved across Greater Manchester with two thriving locations, the Deansgate opening marks Haute Dolci’s 20th UK experience destination and a milestone moment in the brand’s journey to become the world’s most iconic dessert and brunch destination.

Kevin Ganeshamoorthy, Franchisee and Manager for Haute Dolci at No.1 Deansgate, said: “Manchester is a city that appreciates style, culture, and connection – and Haute Dolci is the perfect fit. No.1 Deansgate is a landmark address, and we are looking forward to welcoming guests to a space where every detail is designed to create unforgettable moments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the launch, the first 100 guests through the doors will be treated to a complimentary Haute Dolci signature Matcha - a crafted ritual that embodies the brand’s attention to detail and guest delight.

Haute Dolci, No1 Deansgate

Guests can expect to find a menu that balances indulgence and innovation - from Haute Dolci’s viralDubai Kunafa Bar and artisan Matilda Cake, to signature waffles, crêpes, and filled croissant sandwiches. The new Deansgate location will also debut an elevated savoury brunch collection - a first for the brand that goes “beyond dessert.”

Luciano Gonzaga, Director of Operations at Haute Dolci, added;“Opening at No.1 Deansgate is more than just another location - it’s a statement of our ambition. We are shaping a category, creating spaces that invite people to slow down, connect, and indulge. With new openings planned across the UK and internationally - from Birmingham to Texas - we’re building Haute Dolci into a global lifestyle experience rooted in craft, elegance, and delight.”

The new opening will also bring 20 new jobs to Manchester. Recruitment is underway, and applicants can email CVs to [email protected].