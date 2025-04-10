Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com



This Easter, recipe box Gousto is bringing people together in the best way possible, around the table, with plates piled high.

Introducing the new Easter range a new, limited-edition recipe range designed to turn normal dinner times into proper, pass-the-potatoes-style feasts.

For two weeks only, Gousto is serving up a collection of its most loved roasts, bakes and big-portion pies – from the indulgent Red Wine Braised Pork Shoulder with Roasted Garlic Crushed Potatoes, to a classic Roast Lamb with Roasties and Cauliflower Cheese, and a golden, gooey Cheesy Leek Tart with Roast Thyme Potatoes & Kale, complete with dessert bundles.

Inspired by the way families and friends naturally come together at Easter, every dish in the range is served “family-style”, in big sharing portions that go straight in the middle of the table.

Gousto launches brand new Easter range made for togetherness.

The busy pace of life often means less time for slow-cooked meals or even things as simple as everyone eating at the same time together. Most recipes in Gousto’s Easter range take less than 10 minutes to prep, and the oven takes care of the rest.

Lead Recipe Developer at Gousto, Sophie Nahmad said: “We wanted to create a range that really celebrates what Easter is all about – togetherness but with a convenience spin.

"The Sharing Table is about taking those feast-style Easter meals and giving them a Gousto twist, ultimately letting everyone tuck in and enjoy the kind of food that brings people together. It’s comforting, indulgent, and totally fuss-free.”

From Easter roasts to one-pan lasagnas and bubbling cheesy bakes, this is a proper, joy-filled, gravy-splashing, seconds-serving kind of food. And it taps into a bigger cultural shift too, with more people turning away from over-complicated dinner parties and returning to laid-back, communal-style meals, The Sharing Table champions connection and flavour over faff.

The range is available to order now until 21st April from £3.09 per meal.

The Sharing Table Range includes: Roast Lamb, Roasties & Cauliflower Cheese This classic roast lamb is better shared. Serve your joint with crispy roasties, green beans and cauliflower cheese before finishing with lashings of gravy. Sweet tooth? Top it off with a Cartmel sticky chocolate pudding for dessert.

Oven Baked Cheesy, Beef, Pork & Mushroom Lasagne Ditch the layers and prep this lasagne in a flash. You'll whip up a rich tomato sauce packed with mushrooms, pork and beef before adding lasagne sheets. Finish off with a cheat's white sauce and bake til perfectly golden and bubbly. Pair it with crispy garlic bread for extra crunch and dig in.

Oven Baked Cheesy, Mushroom & Lentil Lasagne

Ditch the layers and prep this lasagne in a flash. You'll whip up a rich red wine sauce packed with mushrooms, lentils and carrot before adding lasagne sheets and a cheat's white sauce. Pair it with crispy garlic bread for extra crunch and dig in. Pair it with crispy garlic bread for extra crunch and dig in. Salmon & King Prawn Fish Pie With Herby Garlic Butter

Show off with a luxury fish pie filled with tender salmon and succulent king prawns. For added indulgence, you’ll melt homemade garlic butter over the crispy mash before serving. Cheesy Leek Tart With Roast Thyme Potatoes & Kale

Turn this tasty side dish into a dinner table centrepiece. You'll layer cheesy leek onto buttery pastry before topping it with thyme breadcrumbs and popping it in the oven. Serve with thyme-roasted potatoes and kale to finish. Go on, get sharing. Red Wine Braised Pork Shoulder With Roasted Garlic Crushed Potatoes

Relax, the oven’s doing the cooking tonight. You’ll leave your Fable mushrooms to simmer in a rich red wine sauce with bay leaves, carrot and onion til tender. Serve up with buttery roasted potatoes and spring greens to finish. Easy peasy. Red Wine Braised Fable Mushroom With Roasted Garlic Crushed Potatoes

Relax, the oven’s doing the cooking tonight. You’ll leave your Fable mushrooms to simmer in a rich red wine sauce with bay leaves, carrot and onion til tender. Serve up with buttery roasted potatoes and spring greens to finish. Easy peasy. Roast Turkey With Spring Veg And Pommes Anna

Gather the fam for a turkey roast they won’t forget. You’ll bake layers of buttery sliced potatoes with thyme and garlic before serving them with golden turkey and spring greens. Finish with lashings of thyme gravy to serve. Roast Beef With Yorkshire Puds and Gravy

Juicy roast beef, Yorkshire puds, buttery veg and crispy roast potatoes – what a feast. Smother the lot with gravy and a dollop of horseradish sauce for an extra kick. Sweet tooth? Top it off with a Cartmel sticky toffee pudding for dessert.