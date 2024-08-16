Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Burnley town centre’s most prominent and historic buildings, that traded as a bar/nightclub for several years, is still on the market.

The four storey former Co-operative buildings in Hammerton Street, a grade two listed property, Is up for sale for offers in the region of £350,000 with Padiham based Whiteacres Property Ltd. Formerly Australian themed Walkabout bar the premises were bought in 2015 by Andy Mac who re-opened it as MAC’s.

The venue traded as a bar on the ground floor with a nightclub on the first floor and two flats on the second floor, both of which have now been removed. After the premises were targeted twice by an arsonist in 2019 Andy spent a year completely renovating the fire gutted interior, eventually re-opening as Ships and Giggles in May 2021. However, following the devastating death of his pregnant partner Sarah in 2022, he made the decision to move to Scotland. The bar went up for sale in January this year.

Spread out over 15,876 square feet Whiteacres describe the property as a ‘stunning stone building in a prime location’ and say the open plan layout is ideal for a bar or restaurant or conversion into apartments, offices or retail.