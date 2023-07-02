The application to Burnley Council planning department is for the historic Brickmakers Arms in Yorkshire Street which closed down in June, 2020, citing continuing restrictions imposed during coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the closure.

Affectionately known as the ‘Brickies’ a statement made on the pub’s facebook page at the time stated: "It's been a very hard few months for everyone and we feel that with the restrictions still in place it wouldn't be feasible for us to reopen. We would like to say thank you to all of our customers and we wish you the best of health during these difficult times."