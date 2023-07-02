News you can trust since 1877
Former Burnley pub The Brickmakers' Arms to be transformed into apartments

Plans have been submitted to transform a former Burnley pub, popular with matchday Clarets fans for decades, into seven apartments.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The application to Burnley Council planning department is for the historic Brickmakers Arms in Yorkshire Street which closed down in June, 2020, citing continuing restrictions imposed during coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the closure.

Affectionately known as the ‘Brickies’ a statement made on the pub’s facebook page at the time stated: "It's been a very hard few months for everyone and we feel that with the restrictions still in place it wouldn't be feasible for us to reopen. We would like to say thank you to all of our customers and we wish you the best of health during these difficult times."

Dating back to the 19th century the red brick pub served Clarets fans and more for decades and is just a stone’s throw from Turf Moor.

The imposing building was bought by local businessman Kaiser Aziz who has submitted the apartment plans.

