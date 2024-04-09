Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And readers, let me tell you I was not disappointed. A traditional pub that was thronged with Saturday afternoon diners when I visited with my partner, Ian, our mouths were watering as soon as we were presented with the menus. Divided into sections there was plenty of choice, including Pendle pies, burgers, Pendle classics and a specials board.

Ian opted for the trio of skewers from the specials board to start. Packed with halloumi, Tikka chicken and chilli lemon prawn skewers served on a bed of crispy kale, he said it was delicious and zinging with flavour. I chose the smoked salmon croute which came in a Sundae style tall glass packed with smoked salmon, prawns and salad. It was rather like an old prawn cocktail starter with a modern twist. Delicious and I could have eaten another portion.

Sue Plunkett reviews the Pendle Inn, Barley

For the mains it had to be cheese and onion pie for me and I was not disappointed as it was excellent. Served with hand cut chips and mushy peas the pastry was light so the dish wasn’t too over facing and the pie filling was tasty and piping hot. For dessert I opted for sticky toffee pudding served with custard. The sponge was really light and tasty, not stodgy at all as these puds can tend to be.

A real meat fiend, Ian loved his main course of cumberland sausage ring served with mushrooms, pineapple, fried egg and chunk chips. He opted for chocolate brownies for dessert and had to admit halfway through. We rounded off the meal with two coffees and mints.

The Pendle Inn menu is a real ‘foodies' delight with a range of exciting dishes. From the deluxe chicken burger which is topped with bacon and cheese and served with a hash brown and sweet chilli sauce and sea salt fries and side salad on the specials board to a Thwaites beer battered haddock dish and a roasted red pepper vegetable and bean cassoulet, there is certainly plenty of choice. Even the sandwiches are exciting including pan fried chicken and bacon ciabatta to the hot roast beef with caramelised onions on toasted sourdough bun. There is also amazing selection of side dishes on the menu, from cheesy fries, cheese and bacon fries to beer battered onion rings and salads.

The pub is spotless and we dined in the conservatory area that was light and airy and extremely comfortable. The pub has a lovely atmosphere and a mix of clientele, from walkers ready for a pint and some food after a long walk to families and couples enjoying some time together.

The staff are really friendly and efficient also and you are greeted with a warm smile from everyone.