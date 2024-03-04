Food review: Gorgeous Hapton Inn is home to the 'best garlic mushrooms ever' – according to my mum
and live on Freeview channel 276
For context, I can't stand the things. If I could remove one food from the planet it would be mushrooms. So, when my mum ordered the garlic variety to start during a recent visit to the Hapton Inn, I thought, 'Fair enough, but they won't be appearing in the write-up'.
And then she went on – and on – about them. 'Oh wow, these are the best mushrooms I've ever tasted.' 'I can't believe how good these are.'
Obviously, I can't confirm this, but if you're a big garlic mushroom fan then the Hapton Inn may just be the place for you. And if they don't live up to the hype; blame my mum.
Even if you're not a mushroom enthusiast, there's still plenty to love about a gorgeous village pub, located on the outskirts of Burnley, that was saved from closure three years ago, and welcomed a new landlord at the start of the year.
The menu is packed with classic pub favourites, from steak and ale pie and lamb shank to sausage and mash and hunter's chicken. And these are complemented by a specials board that on this particular night boasted dishes including chicken and chorizo pasta with garlic bread, and a full rack of BBQ ribs with spiced fries.
Halloumi fries and sweet chili sauce (£6.50) was another 'small plate special', and being a dish that has become a bit of a go-to starter for me in recent months jumped straight off the board. Coated in a wonderfully crisp batter, I was licking my fingers (the knife and fork would have slowed me down) after each of the six golden brown fingers disappeared in double quick time.
Keeping with the 'crisp batter' theme, mum went for the fish, chips and mushy peas (£13.95) for her main. She described the fish as delish (or delicious if you want the actual word used), and sadly, for me, left the square root of nothing on her plate.
I'd been feeling like a burger all day, so I went for the southern fried chicken burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, house burger sauce, and chunky chips (£10.95). The chicken was crispy, tender, and considering its plentiful portion, not lacking in taste; the burger sauce adding the slightest bit of tang without ever being overpowering. The wedge-style chips were very nice, soft without being soggy, and generous slices.
It was Friday evening when we visited. There was a singer on – belting out the likes of Tina Turner and Meat Loaf – and the pub was packed with diners early on in the evening, and then just drinkers as the night wore on.
Despite the hustle and the bustle, the staff never missed a beat, promptly taking our orders, and regularly checking in to see we were OK.
If I lived a little closer to the Hapton Inn, I could definitely see myself spending many a night in there eating, drinking, singing Bat Out Of Hell; that being said, I’ll definitely be back for food in the not so distant future.