Colne Food and Drink Festival hosted by Colne BID and Independent Street back this weekend for third year
Food lovers from across the county are expected to flock to the town for the festival which is now in its third year. Taking place on Saturday (July 27th) the day celebrates the town’s own pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants and will also host a street food arena on Hartley Square and artisan market on Parliament Street car park.
There will also be live music and entertainment, activities and free crafts for children, foraging talks, cocktail classes, and ‘Man v Food’ style competition. Delivered as a collaboration between Colne BID and Independent Street. The Colne Food and Drink Festival is designed to celebrate the town’s food and drink and business scene. Visitors can expect food traders a plenty featuring an eclectic mix of cuisines, including local honey, handmade fudge, home baked macarons, thai street food, handmade dumplings, flavoured cider, black pudding scotch eggs, spicy
sauces, samosas and onion bhajis the size of cannon balls, olives, mezze, Turkish delights and Baklava, hog roast, sourdough breads, cakes, bakes, handmade Portuguese delicacies, chutneys and sauces made from old family recipes.
The event will also offer an opportunity to learn about the origins of your food, meet the talented makers and bakers, and engage in enriching conversations with traders and the event team. The day is hosted by Colne BID and Independent Street, which organises a series of monthly and one off events alongside councils, business groups, large corporate clients and communities, providing a platform for small businesses to showcase to their local community.
Lisa Cowley of Independent Street said: “We are delighted to be once again working with the Colne BID team to deliver this much-loved event.
"An event like this is a great way to showcase local talent whilst also boosting footfall to the town centre. The day will be packed full of local artisan producers and foodies. Pop along and join us and soak up the atmosphere. It is a superb opportunity to find out the origins of your food, feast your eyes upon some goodies and fill those shopping bags. There is something for the whole family and best of all, it’s free entry.”
