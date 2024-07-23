Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a long established health and beauty store in Burnley town centre have issued an update on its future.

A spokesman for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, the company that owns the Boots chain, gave an assurance today that the Charter Walk store would not be closing. The reassurance comes in light of news that the company plans to shut down hundreds of stores across the UK in the coming months.

The household name store has faced a series of ongoing closures for over a year in a bid to save £618M as part of swingeing cost cutting measures. In June 2023, it announced a strategy to close 650 of its UK outlets and since then 581 Boots stores, including the branch at the Pendle Rise shopping centre in Nelson, have closed their doors.

