The award for Shimla Spice was announced by online magazine LUX Life as part of its eighth annual food and drinks awards which are held to put the spotlight on deserving companies, brands and products from across the international food and beverage market.

The award is a real feather in the cap for the restaurant that opened in Church Street in 2015. Shimla Spice was established in Yorkshire 25 years ago by three brothers who, straight after leaving school, went to work in some of the best restaurants in London.

Gaining experience to become chefs and managers they returned to their hometown of Keighley to set up their first restaurant in 1998. They also have a restaurant in Shipley. In 2018 Shima Spice claimed the title of Best Chef and Best Team in the English Curry Awards. Diners travel reguarly from as far away as Manchester to enjoy a meal at the Shimla.

A spokesman for Shimla said: “We feel very proud and honoured to have received this award, especially as it is for the whole of Lancashire.

“As a business based in Yorkshire it was a challenge for us to set up in Burnley, but we felt it was the right move as so many people were coming over to our Yorkshire restaurants from Burnley and also the Pendle and Blackburn area.