Burnley restaurant Shimla Spice named as 'Most trusted authentic Indian dining establishment in Lancashire 2023'

A Burnley restaurant has been named as ‘The most trusted authentic Indian dining establishment in Lancashire 2023.’
By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

The award for Shimla Spice was announced by online magazine LUX Life as part of its eighth annual food and drinks awards which are held to put the spotlight on deserving companies, brands and products from across the international food and beverage market.

The award is a real feather in the cap for the restaurant that opened in Church Street in 2015. Shimla Spice was established in Yorkshire 25 years ago by three brothers who, straight after leaving school, went to work in some of the best restaurants in London.

Burnley restaurant Shimla Spice has been named as ‘The most trusted authentic Indian dining establishment in Lancashire 2023' in online magazine LuxLife's annual food and drink awardsBurnley restaurant Shimla Spice has been named as ‘The most trusted authentic Indian dining establishment in Lancashire 2023' in online magazine LuxLife's annual food and drink awards
Gaining experience to become chefs and managers they returned to their hometown of Keighley to set up their first restaurant in 1998. They also have a restaurant in Shipley. In 2018 Shima Spice claimed the title of Best Chef and Best Team in the English Curry Awards. Diners travel reguarly from as far away as Manchester to enjoy a meal at the Shimla.

A spokesman for Shimla said: “We feel very proud and honoured to have received this award, especially as it is for the whole of Lancashire.

“As a business based in Yorkshire it was a challenge for us to set up in Burnley, but we felt it was the right move as so many people were coming over to our Yorkshire restaurants from Burnley and also the Pendle and Blackburn area.

“We are always evolving and changing our menu to cater to the tastes of our customers.”

