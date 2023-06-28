And Burnley’s Shimla Spice restaurant is a beacon for foodies, with some customers travelling regularly from Manchester to dine there.

Situated in Church Street, Shimla Spice opened in 2015. The restaurant was launched by three brothers who, straight after leaving school, went to work in some of the best restaurants in London.

The interior of award winning Burnley restaurant Shimla Spice

Gaining experience to become chefs and managers they returned to their hometown of Keighley to set up their first restaurant in 1998. They also have a restaurant in Shipley.

With chefs who have a combined experience of 50 years in the restaurant industry Shimla Spice caters for all palates, from those who like a mild curry (that would be me) to hot dishes.

The restaurant also offers a range of authentic Pakistan desi dishes which the chefs would prepare in their own homes, a large range of desserts and non alcoholic mocktails. The restaurant is not licensed, however customers can bring their own alcoholic drinks.

On this occasion we didn’t bring any alcohol as it was a midweek treat on a ‘school night.’ It was heartening to see the restaurant quite busy also, many of them looked to be regulars too. I have to say the menu is extensive and it took us quite some time to eventually choose what we wanted. It might sound like a cliche but there really is something for everyone on the menu with even a selection of English dishes including scampi and chips!

One of the chefs hard at work at Shimla Spice restaurant in Burnley

As there is so much choice we did call on the very polite staff to advise us on some of the dishes and I have to say they were all very polite and knowledgeable.

In the end I opted for chicken peshwari which is a dish cooked with sweet chutney, tandoori masala,spices, ground almonds and pistachios.

And my companions chose lamb korma and the chicken Karahi which are Desi dishes cooked in a traditional Punjabi style and you can choose from either mild, medium or hot.

We accompanied the dishes with a variety of different rices, a portion of chips and a family naan and the entire meal was delicious.

One of the two lions greets you at the entrance to Burnley's Shimla Spice restaurant

And how about this? If there is a dish you would like not on the menu simply ask and the chefs will do their best to prepare it for you.

Shimla Spice itself is quite an imposing, grand looking restaurant with two stone lions at the entrance and a throne inside the reception where everyone is tempted to pose for a photograph. Staff are welcoming and efficient and it felt like a real occasion for us to dine there.