Burnley’s best known landlady is America bound today to set up a ‘pop up’ version of her hugely successful pub.

Justine Bedford, who owns The Royal Dyche in Yorkshire Street, is flying out to Kansas City with a mission to transform Irish sports bar McFadden’s into the popular Burnley watering hole.The two-day fan festival, Premier League Mornings Live, broadcasts games on big screens for fans in the USA to broaden the league's appeal.

“I’m so excited, this is such an amazing opportunity that I just couldn’t turn down,” said Justine. “This is a chance to show the Americans our pub culture and passion for football and it’s also an opportunity to showcase the Royal Dyche and Burnley as a town.”

Burnley FC mascot Bertie Bee makes sure he gives a good send off to Royal Dyche landlady Justine Bedford as she prepares to fly to America to set up a 'pop up' version of the popular pub

Justine was invited on board by Burnley Football Club and she is flying out armed with a host of Royal Dyche memorabilia, including the pub’s very own flag. Along with watching all the Premier League matches, Justine is excited to explore Kansas City and hopefully win some new Burnley fans. The club already has an army of devoted fans from around the world, including several from the States, and they all visit the Royal Dyche when over here to watch their team play.

Justine will be pulling the pints at the ‘pop up’ Royal Dyche when Burnley host Nottingham Forest on Saturday and she admits it will feel ‘strange’ being away from the pub in Burnley. “It will be such a busy day but I have a fantastic team in place at the Royal Dyche so I know it’s in good hands while I’m away, “ said Justine.

Justine pulled her first pint at the Royal Dyche, formerly the Princess Royal, in 2013. Running the venue initially as a favour for the owner Justine fell in love with the pub and realised it had great potential.

Things really took off for Justine in 2018 when she joked she would re-name the pub The Royal Dyche after the Clarets manager Sean Dyche if he led the club to European football after half a century. It happened and the joke became a reality. And six months later Justine bought the pub. She said at the time: “I knew then I wanted it to become Burnley Football Club fans’number one pub and a sports and community hub and I feel I have achieved that.”

The Royal Dyche landlady Justine Bedford has transformed the fortunes of the Yorkshire Street pub since she pulled her first pint there back in 2013

And Justine has certainly put The Royal Dyche on the map. Last year Justine won the most prestigious award for licensees in the hospitality industry when she was named as the Licensee of the Year by the British Institute of Innkeeping.

Charity events, the annual ‘customer awards’ and Prinfest music festival, which this year was re-branded as Dychefest, are just part of what makes The Royal Dyche the success that it is. The Yorkshire Street pub hosts live music weekly and also has a regular ‘jam’ night for up and coming bands and singers to showcase their talent. In 2023 the boozer was named as ‘The best pub to watch sports’ in the Great British Pub Awards and earlier this year the Royal Dyche was named as the Best Small Business in the Red Rose Awards, which shines the spotlight on Lancashire companies. The Royal Dyche also clinched the title of Hospitality Hotshot winners at The Freshies Awards which celebrates businesses across the North West.