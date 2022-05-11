The restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops in Burnley awarded one and two-star ratings so far in 2022, according to the Food Standards Agency

A total of eight premises across Burnley have been rated with a one or two star for food hygiene in the last 12 months.

By John Deehan
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3:45 pm

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Here are all the one and two-star ratings published since January 1:

1. Sue's Cafe

Padiham Road, Burnley | Two stars

2. KFC

Colne Road, Burnley | Two stars

3. Chicken N Shakes

Padiham Road, Burnley | Two stars

4. Alfies Butty Shop

Bull Street, Burnley | Two stars

