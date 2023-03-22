So are the Claret and Blue coloured booths in the downstairs lounge where the centre piece is a snooker table. And not forgetting the mural of legendary singer David Bowie which adorns the wall on the ground floor. And although the bar has been open for two years it still seems to be one of Burnley’s best kept secrets. Situated on Keirby Walk at the junction with Hall Street the bar is also a shop selling vaping supplies. The head office of The Lab E-Cigs and Vaping Supplies is based in Ireland and the Burnley shop opened five years ago. When one of the shops based in London opened a bar on the premises the Burnley shop followed suit and since then has built up a loyal band of customers. Regional manager David Fowler, who runs Secrets, said: “We get a mixed crowd in here with plenty of Burnley fans and we are always busy on match days. “We’ve tried to create a friendly little bar where everyone feels comfortable and they can relax and have a good time.” A chef for 28 years who also spent time in the army David relishes his role as mine host. David said: “I am a real people person so I love this job, meeting different people all the time is great and I love chatting about their lives. “The people of Burnley are always very friendly and like a good chat.”