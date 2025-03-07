43 fantastic flashback snaps from former Burnley town centre nightspot Posh

By John Deehan
Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 10:47 BST
If you could bring back one Burnley bar or club, which would it be?

Barcode? Walkabout? Lava Ignite? Or maybe Posh? The go-to spot for the latest hip-hop and R&B, serving up iconic cocktails like Barnamint Baileys, Aquariums, and Mr Skittles. If you were out in Burnley in the noughties, chances are you ended up at Posh.

Here’s a throwback to some of you enjoying a night out there over a decade ago:

