A man has been jailed for carrying out a knife-point robbery at a shop in Nelson.

Zohaib Khan, 26, wielded a large, bladed knife when stealing 18 boxes of cigarettes from behind the counter at the store in Barkerhouse Road.

The robbery happened around 5am on January 18th, with Khan going into the shop and asking the shop assistant for credit – a request which was declined. Khan then walked behind the counter and when the shop assistant tried to stop him, Khan produced the knife and told him to back off.

Zohaib Khan

After a wanted appeal was put on social media, Khan was arrested on February 3rd at an address in Nelson.

Khan, of Southfield Street, Nelson, appeared for sentence at Burnley Crown Court on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a knife in a public place and was jailed for three years and four months.

Det Con Kirsten Henry of East CID, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the shop assistant, Khan threatening him with a knife in the course of the robbery.

“I welcome the prison sentence passed by the judge which reflects the seriousness of what happened.

“The use of knives will not be tolerated, and Lancashire Police will investigate such offences thoroughly.”