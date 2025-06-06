39 retro photos of Burnley’s bar scene in 2013: Mojitos, BluBar, Barcode and more

Take a look through our retro nightlife gallery. You might just spot a familiar face or two. Latest news headlines: Readers name their favourite chippies in Burnley and Padiham Mum's heartbreak as teen drug dealers groom her 12-year-old child Meet the incredible winners of the Burnley Above and Beyond Awards 2025
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.