Burnley and Padiham readers share their favourite chippies for National Fish and Chip Day

By John Deehan
Published 6th Jun 2025, 08:44 BST
It’s National Fish and Chip Day – and what better way to mark it than by celebrating some of the best-loved chippies in Burnley and Padiham?

We asked readers to tell us their go-to spots for a chippy tea, and the response was batter than we could have hoped for.

Whether you prefer salt and vinegar, mushy peas, curry sauce, or gravy – today’s the perfect excuse to tuck in and support a local favourite.

1. Rosegrove Chippy, Burnley

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Pendle Street Chippy, Padiham.

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Belfields, Burnley.

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Golden Orange, Burnley.

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

