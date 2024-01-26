News you can trust since 1877
38 wonderful photos from Burnley town centre's Inside Out days

Inside Out once again takes centre stage for this week’s retro nightlife photo gallery.
By John Deehan
Published 26th Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT

How many of you miss dancing the night away on the Bull Street venue’s unmistakable dancefloor?

Well the good news is it won’t be long before you can do so again – New nightclub Paparazzi to open in former Paradise and Inside Out premises

Until then, here’s a look back at town centre revellers enjoying a drink or three there over the years:

1. Unforgettable nights out in Inside Out

. Photo: NA

2. Unforgettable nights out in Inside Out

. Photo: NA

3. Unforgettable nights out in Inside Out

. Photo: NA

4. Unforgettable nights out in Inside Out

. Photo: NA

