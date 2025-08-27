REVIEW: We tried the perfect toy to help my little boy get ready for starting school

My little one is starting school next month, and I’m a mixed bag of emotions.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m excited to see how he’ll develop over this next chapter, as he experiences a classroom for the first time and discovers new hobbies and interests. Naturally, I’m also a bit nervous about how he’ll find it, and also a little sad, as it feels like an official goodbye to his babyhood.

All parents want to give their children the best start in life, including their first days at school. Anything we can do to help them blossom, we’ll jump at the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So when a company specialising in making STEAM toys reached out to offer a sample of their products, I was more than happy to test one out with my four-year-old. Tinkerer makes award-winning toys designed to inspire hands-on learning and creativity in children aged three and over by blending Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Maths.

Tinkerer's Under the Sea kit from its Wonder line, which is designed for children aged three to five.

We received Under the Sea from the company’s Wonder line, which is designed for children aged three to five. This wonderful box of fun was filled with everything needed to create a fishing rod and colourful sea creatures. Children seem to universally love fish, and my son is no different - he was excited before we even opened the box.

We love a good crafting session, and it was the perfect chance to sit down together and enjoy some downtime. Sometimes our art sessions can result in a tornado of glitter and sequins - I’m still finding golden stars in every corner of the house from the last time we got the paints and crayons out – but I needn’t worry. The instructions with the kit were easy to follow for his age, and my little one was so chuffed with himself as he completed each step and saw his creations come to life. He even put some of the pieces aside to create a little “sea worm” of his own design.

It was the perfect toy for a kid obsessed with building and connecting things. Creating the fishing rod helped him practice his fine motor skills, while decorating the fish, turtle, and jellyfish boosted his creativity. He enjoyed it so much that he wanted to take them all apart and put them together all over again!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Testing out Tinkerer's Under the Sea kit from its Wonder line.

But the fun wasn’t over. We then took the kit outside, chalked some waves on the ground, and “fished” for sea creatures, before coming up with our own little adventures. It was great to see his imagination go wild.

The kit even comes with a bag, which my son delighted in decorating. I love the fact that it helps him learn to tidy up after playtime and look after his toys! It was very cute to watch him put Turtle and Co “to bed” in the bag.

I have to give this kit five gold stars for its ability to entertain curious young minds and help develop all the skills necessary for success at school. But best of all, my son absolutely adores it, and I could see from the smile on his face that it had given him a huge confidence boost.