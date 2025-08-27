Thousands attend 2025 Colne Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

The streets of Colne were alive with music, energy and thousands of smiling faces this August Bank Holiday weekend, as the 34th Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival brought the town to life in spectacular style with over 30,000 visitors across the weekend.

Music lovers from across the UK and beyond descended on the town to celebrate one of the most anticipated weekends in the UK music calendar. With three incredible main venues, the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and The Fort Vale Little Theatre Acoustic Stage, this year’s festival delivered an unforgettable showcase of rhythm and blues talent.

The award-winning event kicked off on Friday night with a stunning opening lineup, setting the tone for a weekend of show-stopping performances and unforgettable moments. Over 50 artists graced the main stages, featuring a mix of rising stars, established names and 2025 UK Blues Federation award winners, all delivering world-class sets that had audiences cheering long into the night.

Headline acts including Beaux Gris Gris and The Apocalypse, When Rivers Meet, and Gerry McAvoy’s Band of Friends delivered electrifying performances that brought the house down and will be remembered by fans for years to come.

Gerry McAvoy's Band of Friends closed the Blues festival with an incredible performance

Alongside the main festival, the Official Fringe Festival brought even more energy, featuring over 150 live performances across 16 venues throughout the town.

Local businesses enjoyed a surge in visitors, with cafes, bars, shops, and restaurants all packed with festivalgoers soaking up the atmosphere.

Beyond the music, the festival featured street performers, family-friendly activities and buskers, creating a vibrant, inclusive, and unforgettable festival experience for all ages.

Festival co-Ordinator Simon Shackleton said: “This year has been something truly special. The atmosphere was incredible, the talent on display was second to none, and to see so many people come together to celebrate rhythm and blues in our beautiful town was just amazing. Colne did us proud.”

Nathan Cutler, events and facilities officer at Colne Town Council, said: “What a fantastic weekend for Colne. The town was absolutely buzzing with over 30,000 visitors across the weekend, and it was heartwarming to see families, music fans and visitors of all ages enjoying everything Colne has to offer. Events like this shine a spotlight on our town and bring real benefits to our community.”

The 2025 festival was sponsored by Barnfield Construction.