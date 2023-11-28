St Michael and All Angels Foulridge Church is holding a 10 day festival of light and angels for Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Michael and All Angels, Foulridge, is already adorned with fairy lights and lots of other lights, lovingly put in place by Robert Payne and his wife Barbara. There are also angels hand-knitted by the ladies of the congregation and hand-made ones from the children of St Michael’s School.
Karen Wilkinson, church warden, said: “The festival starts on Friday December 1st with a concert by Blackburn Chamber Choir commencing at 7-30pm. Tickets are available on the door. It concludes with a Songs of Praise on Sunday December 10th at 3pm.”
Events during the 10 days also include the church’s Christmas Fair opened by the children from school on Saturday 2nd.
Church will be open every day, up to the 10th, to anyone wishing to see the display. Refreshments will be available throughout the event.