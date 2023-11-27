Cliviger holding QR Lego Nativity trail for children
Five QR coded pictures giving different aspects of the Nativity have been placed in various windows in the village and the Lego characters in each one can be brought to life using a mobile phone.
The first is in the window of Claire Ogden’s hairdressing salon on the corner of Burnley Road and Park Road – where a window display also includes a model of the nativity created at the successful Lego Church afternoon held recently in Mount Zion Church.
“The mini QR video there deals with Mary being told by an angel she was to have a baby,” said church leader, Shirley Ashworth
“The following four mini-videos give the story from the eyes of Joseph, the shepherds, the wise men, and finally the nativity scene itself. They have been brilliantly produced and will bring a smile and Christmas cheer to young and old,” she said.
Each one is followed by a clue as to the whereabout of the following scene.
“We hope that families will enjoy finding each episode and may feel able to join us for our Christmas services,” she added.
