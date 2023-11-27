Santa will be visiting Ribble Valley villages and streets in Clitheroe during December, alongwith his helpers from Rotary and Round Table.

As in previous years Santa’s helpers will be making a cash bucket collection in support of local charities. Card readers will also be available, depending on the availability of Wi-Fi. Santa gets on the road Monday, December 4th and, along with his helpers, will be on Clitheroe Market Saturday, December 9th and at Tesco on Sundays, December 10th and 17 th and Sainsburys on Friday, December 22 nd and Saturday, December 23rd.

You can follow Santa’s progress each evening street by street, by going to his Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/RVsanta and then following the link to the tracker app. Santa will start each route from around 6pm each evening to give families a heads up to be ready with their little ones.

Santa will be on his way to the Ribble Valley again this Christmas with his helpers from the Rotary and Round Table

The routes are as follows: (Monday December 4th) Waddington and West Bradford. In Clitheroe - Half Penny Meadows- Pendle Road- North Gate-Higher Standen Drive-Pendleton Ave.-Audley Clough- Roman Road Cresent-Centurian Way- Brownhill Close. Highmoor Park – Spa Garth, Abott Walk, Mearley Syke, Roman Way, Bracken Hey.

(Tuesday December 5th) Grindleton, Sawley and Gisburn. In Clitheroe – Rugby Club - Littlemoor Rd - Brownlow St – Turner St - Littlemoor Rd - Highfield Rd, Carlton Pl - Heyhurst St - Grafton St - Derby St - Peel St - Taylor St - Holden St - Riverlea Gardens - Pendle Rd - Goosebutts Ln - Bolland Prospect -Standen Rd - Highfield Rd-Mayfield Av - Peel Park - Langshaw Dr - Beechwood Ave. (Wednesday December 6th) Barrow Village. In Clitheroe - Eshton Terrace-Mitchell Steet-West View- Wilson Street –Woone Lane-Newton Street-Victoria Street-West View-Primrose St. -Fort St.-George Street-Woone Lane-Edward Drive-Charles Road.

(Thursday December 7 th) Barrow Brook – Whalley East. In Clitheroe - Franklin Street-Monk Street-Corporation Street-Edisford Road-Henthorn Road-Brown Street-Curzon Street-Thorn Steet-Edisford Road-Faraday Avenue-Henthorn Road-Seedall Avenue-The Cresent-Seedall Ave-Whipp Ave-Kemple View-Central Ave-Siddows Ave. -Whitewell Dr-Garnett Rd-Mytton View- WindsorAve.-Balmoral Dr.-Kenilworth Drive. (Friday December 8th) Mitton Road – Whalley West. (Saturday December 9 th) Clitheroe Market. (Sunday December 10th) Tesco, Clitheroe.

(Monday December 11th) Henthorn South - Ludlow Road-Tintagel Way-Beeston Grove-Appleby Square-Blakewater Road-Loon Road-Mersey Grove-Asland Cresent-Blakewater Road-Medlock Way-Ribble Prospect-Croal Road-Yarrow Cresent-Blakewater Road- Hodder Close-Brun Cresent, Waterfall Gardens-Ingleton Cresent-Scardon Road (Tuesday December 12th) Calderstones. In Clitheroe – St. Pauls-Vicarage Close-St Pauls Street-St Paul’s Close-Queen Street-Greenfield Avenue-Union Street-Ribble Way-Waddow Green-Chapel Close-Meadowland-Kingfisher-Heron Mews-Mallard Row-Riverside-Nelson Street-St Pauls Street-Lancaster Drive- Ennerdale Rd-Garnett Rd-Fairfield Dr

(Wednesday December 13th) Billington. In Clitheroe - Bawdlands including Baldwin Hill-Montague Street-Albermarle Street-Buccleuch Avenue-Cardigan Avenue-Kirkmoor Road-Kirkmoor Close. -Chester Avenue-Back Lane Croft-Waddington Road-Milton Avenue-Berkley Square-Milton Avenue-Waddington Road-Waddow Heights-Malkin Street-Molland Drive- Howgate View-Shipton rd.-Pinnock Drive-Waddington Road-Hawthorne Place.