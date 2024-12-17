The Clitheroe Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run takes place this Sunday ( December 22nd)

This year’s event, starting at 6pm, promises to be bigger and brighter than ever, with 150 tractors decked out in dazzling festive lights touring the local area.

It’s a magical sight for the whole community and all for a good cause, to raise funds for the Clitheroe Young Farmers, a local youth charity and Yellow Wellies farm safety, supporting mental health awareness in rural communities. Santa will be there and a mobile disco will bring music to the streets. There are prizes for the best-dressed spectator (under 10s) and the best photograph of the event and the tractors are aiming to light up Pendle Hill.

This is a free family event and will also include a ‘quiet zone’ along the route (from leaving West Bradford to the start of Waddington), designed to be more inclusive for those who may struggle with loud noises or sensory overload. Last year hundreds of people attended the event, raising over £10,000 for Sepsis UK and Clitheroe YFC.